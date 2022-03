Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. These areas include Tambaram, Tidel Park/DLF, Guindy, Avadi/Pattabiram Ambattur/Nolambur, Madhavaram, Avadi/Sidco Thirumullaivoyal, Perambur, Tondiarpet/Thiruvellavoyal, Porur Substation.

Here’s a list of the affected areas:

Tambaram/Sithalapakkam: Pillayar koil street, Erikarai road, Velachery main road, VGP Pushpa nagar, Venkateshwar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tidel Park/DLF: Karanai, DLF Appartment, TNSCB, Tsunami Quarters Ezhil nagar Sittapakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy : Guindy south phase, RAJBHAVAN AREA Velachery road, Selvarangaraja street, ALANDUR AREA Maduvankarai, Karpagha Vinayagar koil street, MADIPAKKAM AREA LIC nagar, MOOVARASAMPET AREA Sabari salai, Medavakkam main road and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/Pattabiram: Bharathiyar nagar, I.A.F Road, Teachers colony, Kakkanji nagar, Sasthiri nagar, Babu nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Uzhipalar Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur/Nolambur: Chinna Nolambur, Mugappair west block, Mohanaram nagar, Reddy palayam area, Ponniamman nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Madhavaram: Elizhapeth nagar, Devaki nagar, Jawaharlal Nehru road and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/SIDCO Thirumulaivoyal: Ellamanpettai, Annai Indira ninavu nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Veerapandi nagar, Santhipuram, Manikandapuram, Kalaigar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

PERAMBUR AREA: Guruvappa street, Raju street, Verasamy main street, Elumalai street, P.A koil street and above all surrounding areas.

Tondairpet/Thiruvellavoyal: Thiruvellavoyal, Kattupalli, Kattur, Kadapakkam, Kalpakkam and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Mugalivakkam main road, Ponniamman koil street, Ramachandra nagar, Vigneshvara nagar, Madha nagar, B.T nagar and above all surrounding areas.