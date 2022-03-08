Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here’s a list of the affected areas:

Porur: Multi Industrial Estate, Chakarapani nagar, Bharathi nagar, Pachayamman nagar, Kasi flat, School road, Arumuga nagar KOVOOR Periyapanicheri, Thandalam Babu Garden, Manikandan Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet/Tollgate: T.H Road, MGR salai, Dhanpal nagar, Chetty street, Venkatesan ali street, AE Koil street, West Meda street, Sannathi street and above all surrounding areas.

Perungudi: Perungudi Industrial Estate, Burma Colony, Neelankarai, Pallavakkam, Bethal Nagar, Senthil Nagar, VSI Estate, Nehru Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Choolaimedu, Kodambakkam Vadapalani, K.K. Nagar East, M.G.R Nagar, K.K. Nagar West and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/Pattabiram: Iyyappan nagar, VGV nagar, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Bharathi street and above all surrounding areas.

Royapettah-I: Peters road, Bharathi salai, J.J.Khan road, Devaraj street, Balaji nagar, Triplicane area, Varatha pillai street and above all surrounding areas.