Monday, March 07, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption March 7, Monday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
March 7, 2022 7:00:13 am
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Here’s a list of the affected areas:

KK Nagar: CHOOLAIMEDU Sowrastra Nagar, Chitra Complex KODAMBAKKAM AREA Puliyur, Choolaimedu VADAPALANI AREA b.e colony and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Poomagal Street, Barathiyar street, Ambal nagar, RAJBHAVAN AREA Race Course Road (Part), Pillayar Koil St, Madurai Veera Koil Street ALANDUR AREA Telephone x change, Eye hospital, Azarkhana Sub Way St. Thomas Mount Area Contentment office, OTA quarters ADAMBAKKAM AREA Ambedkar Nagar, Officer colony, Kakkan nagar NANGANALLUR AREA Nehru colony, Collage road, Nethaji street MADIPAKKAM AREA Guberan Nagar, Govindasamy Nagar MOOVARASAMPET AREA Dr. Ramamoorthy nagar, Vishal nagar extn., Pari colony, Arulmurugan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Taramani: Part of MGR salai, Perungudi Kallukuttai street, Kurinji nagar, Nehru nagar, Kottivakkam area, Telephone nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/ Thirumullaivoyal: CTH Road, Saraswathy Nagar, Vivekanantha Nagar, Thendral Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

