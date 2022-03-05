Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Here’s a list of the affected areas:

Tambaram: CHITLAPAKKAM Velacherry main road par, Kamarajar street, 100 feet road, Sriram nagar, VGN flats, Thiruvallluvar nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Ennore: Kathivakkam, Anna nagar, Kamaraj nagar, VOC nagar, Ennore kuppam Ernavoor kuppam, Eranvoor, Madhura nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Part of Mangala Nagar, Ganesh Avenue, Rajagopalapuram, Kundrathur main Road, Bhell Nagar, Shanmuga nagar, Sathyanarayanapuram, SRMC Padmavathy nagar, Arunachalam, Part of mount Poonamallee road and above all surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Pajetty, Athipedu, Velammal Avenue, Madhavaram, Vadakkupattu and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Aachi street, Kalyani estate, Vanagaram road, Munusamy street and above all surrounding areas.

Tidel Park: Tharamani Part, Periyar Nagar, M.G.R Nagar, Velacherypart, CSIR road, CPT Part, Gandhi Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Ramapuram Area, Nandambakkam Area, Mugalivakkam Area, MGR nagar Area, Porur Rural Area, Manapakkam Area, Rajbhavan Area, Alandur Area, St. Thomas Mount Area, Adambakkam Area, Vanuvampet Area, T.G. Nagar Area, Puzhuthivakkam Area, Nanganallur Area, Madipakkam Area, Moovarasampet Area and above all surrounding areas.

Avadi/Pattabiram: Rajiv Ghandhi Nagar, Anna Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Modern City and above all surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: Leather Estate, Ravi garden, Alex Nagar, Padmavathy nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: VALASARAVAKKAM AREA Arcot Road part, Kamaraj salai, Alwarthiru Nagar: Thirumalai nagar, Syndicate colony VIRUGAMBAKKAM AREA Kamaraj street, Abdulla nagar CHINMIYA NAGAR Brindavan nagar, Nerkundram road, MGR NAGAR AREA: Tholkapiyar street, Anna main road, Vallalar street and above all surrounding areas.