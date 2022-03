Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Guindy: Dhanakottai Raja Street, Achuthan Nagar one part, Munusamy Street, Sornambigai Street one part Rajbhavan Area Kanniamman Koil St, Pillayar Koil Street, Anbazhagan Street, Kambar Street Alandur Area GST Road, Teachers Colony, Kannan Colony , Raddison hotel Adambakkam Area Kakkan Nagar, Sastri Nagar Vanuvampet Area Muthaiyal nagar, Medavakkam Main Road T.G Nagar Area 3 rd main road nanganallur, 2 nd main road nanganallur and above all surrounding areas.

Porur: Madha nagar main road, EVP Rajeshwari avenue, Krishna nagar, Ponni amman Koil street, MRK nagar Ramakrishna Nagar Area Wireless Station Road, Jaya Bharathi Nagar, Ramya Nagar & Udayua Nagar, Santhosah nagar, Ramasami Nagar Poonamallee Area Rukmani nagar, Senthamizh nagar, Rajeswari nagar Thirumuduvakkam Area Sambandham Nagar, Devagi Nagar, Kollar Street, Vazudhalambedu village and above all surrounding areas.