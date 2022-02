Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Porur: Queen Victoria road, Chakaamangal nagar, James street, Seeradi Sai nagar, Sumithra nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Sardar Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Lakshmi Vinayagar Koil Street, Arumugam Street Rajbhavan Area Vandikaran St (part), Periyar nagar (part), Nehru nagar (Part) Alandur Area Cement Road, Gurunank St, Thiruvalluvar St. Adambakkam Area Telephone colony, Secretariat colony Officer colony, City link road, Ganesh Nagar, ASK nagar Vanuvampet Area Kesari nagar, Thiruvalluvar St, Tagore st, Thamarai st, Sakthi nagar, Pazhavanthangal area, Puzhuthivakkam Area Hindu Colony, Jaya Nagar, Balajinagar Nanganallur Area 100ft Road, Part of Kannika colony Madipakkam Area Sathasivam nagar, Sheela nagar, Annai Thereasanagar Moovarasanpet Area Moovarasanpet main road, MGR Road Ramapuram Area Senthamil nagar main road, Kothari nagar, Maxworth nagar, Kolappakkam area Nandambakkam Area Manapakkam main road, Krishna court, Pillayar koil st, M.G.R (Manapakkam) nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Madambakkam area Madha nagar, Lakshmi nagar, IAF main road, Iswarya apartment, Srinivasa nagar Perumbakkam Dharmalinga nagar, Vivekananda nagar, Meenatchi nagar, Ambedkar street, Krishna nagar, Gandhi street, Venkatesan Street Pammal area Kalaingar St, Moorthynagar, Kalaivanar St, MGR nagar, Kamatchinagr, pammal main road, Gowthaman street, Teacher Samuel Street, Nehru street, Andal nagar, Indira nagar, Gerugambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Alwarthirunagar area Kamakodi Nagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Kadambadiamman Nagar (Part), Velan nagar, Muralikrishna nagar Main Road, Radha Nagar, Radha Avenue. Chinmiya Nagar Area Chinmiya Nagar, Chittirai street, Vaikasi Street Rangarajapuram Area Thiruvalluvar Street, Choolaimedu Area Nelson Manikkam Road Kodambakkam Area Bajani Koil mainroad, Inbarajapuram Vadapalani area Vanniyar street and above all surrounding areas.