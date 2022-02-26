Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Porur: KOVOOR Thandalam, Adhi Lakshmi nagar, Madura Avenue, Akash nagar, Tharapakkam KAVANUR Nadaipathai street, Thatchar street, Ponniamman koil street, Lala chatharam and above all surrounding areas.



Perambur/Periyar Nagar: SRP Main Road/Colony, Ram Nagar KC Garden, Paper mills (Part) and above all surrounding areas.