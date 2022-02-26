scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 26, 2022
Must Read

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption February 26, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
February 26, 2022 7:00:59 am
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

More from Chennai

Porur: KOVOOR Thandalam, Adhi Lakshmi nagar, Madura Avenue, Akash nagar, Tharapakkam KAVANUR Nadaipathai street, Thatchar street, Ponniamman koil street, Lala chatharam and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur/Periyar Nagar: SRP Main Road/Colony, Ram Nagar KC Garden, Paper mills (Part) and above all surrounding areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 26: Latest News

Advertisement