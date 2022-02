Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Poonamallee: Part of bye pass road, Part of Senneerkuppam, Poonamallee Trunk road, Vaitheeswaran koil, Pillaiyar koil street KAVANUR P.K street, Yadhavar street, Thideer nagar, NSK nagar, Ranganathar nagar KOVOOR Entire Kumaran nagar, Part of Kundrathur main road, Arumugam nagar, Melma nagar, Ragavendra nagar and above surrounding areas.

Pammal: Annai Theresa street, Kamarajapuram, Thendral nagar, Srinivasapuram, EB colony KRISHNA

NAGAR Erattai Pillaiyar koil street, Elumalai street, Devadoss street, Prabhakaran street, Anna nagar 4 th main road & 3 rd main road, Gandhi road, Radhakrishnan street POLICHALUR Thiru nagar, Padmanaba nagar, Bhavani nagar, Pasumpon nagar, Udhava moorthy street and above all surrounding areas.

Kolathur: POOMBUHAR NAGAR Jayaram nagar, Thenpalani nagar, Ambedkar nagar, Ashoka Avenue, GKM colony, Vasantham nagar, KC Garden, Paper mills road (part) RETTERI Venus nagar, Kasthuri nagar1-5 th street, Vivekananda street TVK NAGAR Vetri nagar (part), Varadharajan street, Kanniappan street, Ramamoorthy colony, SRP koil north (part), Akbar square, Kumaran nagar LAKSHIPURAM Teachers colony, Krishna nagar, Villivakkam Road, Bavani nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur-Periyar Nagar: Balasubramaniam salai, Periyar nagar 5 to 10 street, GKM colony 3 to 22 nd street, Annai Anjugam nagar and above all surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: KK Nagar 1 st to 12 th sector, Part of Ashok Nagar MGR nagar, EKanttuthangal, Nakkeeran street, Jhafferkhanpet, Part of Vadapalani and above all surrounding areas.

Velachery: MGR nagar, Bypass road, Sasinagar, Vijayanagar, Nehru nagar, Velachery main road, Rajalakshminagar, Tansi nagar, VGP Selvanagar, Seetharaman nagar, Velachery main road, Baby nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Balaji nagar, Poonamallee road, ALANDUR MKN road, Railway station road, Raja street, ST. THOMAS MOUNT Mariyapuram, Kalaignar nagar, Ganapathy colony ADAMBAKKAM Officer colony, Thiruvalluvar street VANUVAMPET Shanthi nagar 3 rd street, Kundrakudi nagar, Andal nagar, PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Thilagar avenue, Balayagarden area, EVR colony NANGANALLUR Vishvanathapuram, Ranga colony, NGO colony MADIPAKKAM Govindasamy street, Sadasivam nagar MOOVARSANPET MMTC colony main road, Moovarsanpet main road RAMAPURAM Gandhi nagar, Nehru nagar, Kamarajar salai and above all surrounding areas.

Taramani: KOTTIVAKKAM Thiruvenkadam nagar 1 & 2 street, Nehru nagar 3 rd link road and 2 nd main road. TAMBARAM/KADAPPERI AREA–Lakshmipuram, Bharathidasan street, Thiruneermalai main road, Abdulkalam st and above all surrounding areas.