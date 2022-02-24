scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption February 24, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: February 24, 2022 6:41:18 am
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur: Thiruverkadu Kaduvetty, Veeraragavapuram, Avadi Main Road, Arunachalam Nagar, Kavanur Sirukalathur, Kalatipet, Saraswathi Nagar, Periyar Nagar, Ambedkar nagar Kovoor Periyapanicheri, Ambal Nagar, Ram Nagar Thirumudivakkam Thiru Oooraga Perumal Nagar, Om Prakash Nagar, Temple Wave and above surrounding areas.

Sembium: Kodungaiyur complete Area, Sembium complete Area, Moolaikadai complete areas, Muthamil Nagar complete Area, Vyasarpadi Area, Periyar Nagar Area, Perambur High Road, B.B Road and Surrounding Area, Madhavaram Area, Thiruvika Nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Perambu-Periyar Nagar: Jaganathan Salai, Kandasamy Salai, Balasubramaniam Salai, 70 Feet Road (Part), GKM colony 9 to 11 th street and above surrounding areas.

Taramani: Kottivakkam Gandhi Street, Kamarajar street, Thiurvalluvar Street, Sai pooja Avenue, Srinivasa nagar and above all surrounding areas.

