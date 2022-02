Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Poonamallee area: J.J. Nagar, Kumaran Nagar, Leelavathy Nagar, Earikari Road, Avadi Main Road, Part of byepass Road, VST, Parivakkam Signal KOVOOR Srinivasa nagar, Moogambigai nagar, Madha nagar, Sai nagar, Babu garden, Kollachery all streets THIRUVERKADU Kaduvetty, Veeraragavapurm, Avadi main road, Arunachalam nagar THIRUMUDIVAKKAM Sambandham nagar, Devagi nagar, Metha nagar, Vazudhalambedu village and above surrounding areas.

KK Nagar area: Sivalingapuram, Kalinga colony, Panneer Selvam salai, Part of KK nagar, Rani Anna nagar, ASHOK NAGAR AREA Kamarajar salai, Sarvamangala colony, Dr. Natesansalai, Ottagapalayam 1 st to 13 th street VADAPALANI AREA South Sivan Koil street, Saidapet road, Sannathi street WEST MAMBALAM AREA Moorthy street, Rukmani street and above surrounding areas.