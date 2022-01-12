Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

January 12, 2022 6:45:10 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Chembarambakkam: Nazarathpet Village, Agaramel and Part of Malayambakkam.
Tidel Park/SRP Tools OMR area: MGR nagar, Purachithalavi 1 to 8 street, Eversendai HT service.
Madhavaram: KKR Garden, Thapal petty, Pukraj nagar, Bharathiar street, KP Garden, TVK street, VRD nagar, ROJ nagar, Kanmal nagar, Bazar street, Sathiyamoorthy street.
Porur/SRMC: Karambakkam, Arcot road, Mahalakshmi nagar, Thirumurugan nagar, Officers colony and above surrounding areas.
Redhills/Padiyanallur: P.T Moorthy nagar, Balamurugan nagar, Gandhi nagar part and above surrounding areas.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-