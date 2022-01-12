Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Chembarambakkam: Nazarathpet Village, Agaramel and Part of Malayambakkam.

Tidel Park/SRP Tools OMR area: MGR nagar, Purachithalavi 1 to 8 street, Eversendai HT service.

Madhavaram: KKR Garden, Thapal petty, Pukraj nagar, Bharathiar street, KP Garden, TVK street, VRD nagar, ROJ nagar, Kanmal nagar, Bazar street, Sathiyamoorthy street.

Porur/SRMC: Karambakkam, Arcot road, Mahalakshmi nagar, Thirumurugan nagar, Officers colony and above surrounding areas.

Redhills/Padiyanallur: P.T Moorthy nagar, Balamurugan nagar, Gandhi nagar part and above surrounding areas.