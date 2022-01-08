Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tidel Park/DLF: Karanai Village, Army Quarters, Gandhi Nagar society, ETA Garden.

Perambur/Paper Mills Road: Paper mills Road, Foxen Street, Market Street.

Vyasarpadi/Kodungaiyur: Sidco main road part, Vasuki nagar 1,2,3 rd street, MR Nagar full Lakshiamman Nagar, Thiruvallur Nagar part, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar part and above surrounding areas..