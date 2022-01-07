Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today. (Reuters/File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Pallavaram: Old Santhai road, Police Quarters, Srinivasa Perumal koil street, Periyapalayath amman koil street, Anjaneyar koil street and above surrounding areas.

Siruseri: Siruseri Village, XL Real Appartment, Sabari flats, Vels college road.

Perambur/Paper mills road: Kamaraj street, Ragavan street, Mallipoo nagar, Padam street, Elumalai street, Janakiram nagar 4 th & 5 th street and above surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Tamil Nadu Housing Board and Gangan Thotti areas.