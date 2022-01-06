Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest updates

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Avadi/North area: Murugappa polytechnic, Thriumullaivoyal Police Station, BSNL – CTH Road, HVF Road, Avadi Bus Depot, Check post, NM Road, Nandhavana Mettur, Kasthuribai nagar.

Kilpauk: Kilpauk garden extension, KH road, Tagore nagar, Ayanavaram, Anna nagar O & L Block, Kilpauk II, New Kolathur Sub Stations and above surrounding areas.

Mathur: Chinna samy nagar, MMDA 1 st & 2 nd main road, Omakulam street, Sakthi nagar & Nehru nagar, Perumal koil street & Telecom nagar, Assis nagar and above surrounding areas.

Perambur: Jai Beam Nagar 1 st Street.