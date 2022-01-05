Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

CMBTT: Samuvel Nagar, Samuvel Nagar extension, Vadperumbakkam Village, Subash Nagar, Mahveer Estate, Chetti Medu, Thanikachalam Nagar, Vethachalam Nagar and above surrounding areas.



Tambaram /Kadapperi: Durga nagar Housing board, Erikari street, Pillaiyar koil street, Kamaraj street, Gandhi street, Periyar street, Kabilar street, Annai Theresa street, Tagore street and above surrounding areas.

Red hills/ Southperumbedu: Sholavaram GNT Road, Narambedu, Sholavaram, Sembulivaram, Magalakshmi nagar, Karnodai Karanodai Bazzar, Devanarry, Aathur, V.G.P. Madu, Part of sothuperumbedu and above surrounding areas.

Pattabiram: Sekkadu Main Road, Mettu Street, Reddy Street, Sridevi Nagar, Nandhavanam Mettur,

Karigalan nagar.

Ambattur: Ambattur Industrial Estate 3 rd main road, Chinna colony, Periya colony, Nakkeran road, Natesan nagar, School street, Achi masala street, Kuppam and above surrounding areas.