Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Perumbakkam: Velacherry Main Road, Patel Road, Ranganathapuram, erikari Road, CBI colony, Pushpa nagar, Perumbakkam Main Road, Ravi Street PALLIKARANAI Dharmalinga nagar, Vivekananda nagar, Sai ganesh nagar, Thulukanathamman Koil Street, , Sai balaji nagar, Gandhi street

Radha Nagar: Viswakarama Flats, TVS Flats, Nagathamman koil street, Maninaickar street, Sanathi street, Suguna colony, Andavar street and above surrounding areas.

Tondiarpet division: Uranambedu & Kattupalli, Neithavoyal, Voyalur, Kattur, Kadapakkam, Ramanathapuram, Kalpakkam, Vellambakkam and above surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi division: V.S. Mani Nagar part, MRH Road, 200 ft road, Natraj nagar, Guru Ragaventhira nagar, Part of CMDA, Shanmuga Sundaram Nagar 3 rd and 4 th street, Seethapathy 15 th and 16 th street and above surrounding areas.