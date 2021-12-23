Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/IAF area: Soloman street, Club road PALLIKARANAI Ram nagar, 200 feet radial road, Jerusalam college, Balaji Dental College, Kamakoti nagar, IIT colony 3 rd main road, Velachery main road, Jones HT service and above surrounding areas.

Triplicane: Canal Street, Old & New Fire Wood street, Palamiamman koil 6 th street, Old & New Kattai thoti street, Sunguvar lane and street.



New Washermenpet: T.H Road part, AE Koil street, Pallavan nagar, Cheriyan nagar, Kavarai street, Vanniyar street, MGR salai and above surrounding areas.

Manali: Ganapathy Nagar, Bank colony, Arul nagar, Binny nagar, M.D swamy nagar.

Mathur: 1 st , 2 nd & 3 rd main road MMDA, Indian bank (Mathur), TNHB (Lake view apartment).