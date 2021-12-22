Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Updated: December 22, 2021 8:32:41 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tambaram/Pallikaranai: Rajesh nagar, Maxworth nagar, Selvam nagar, Parasuram nagar, Leo Industrial estate,Neela nagar, Theradi street, Om Sakthi nagar, periyar nagar, Thukanathamman Koil Street NEMILICHERRY AREA Srinivasa Naidu Street, Dhanalakshmi Street, AGS Colony,Nanmangalam Main road, Nemilicherry high road, Postal Nagar and above surrounding areas.
Enjambakkam: Pandiyan Nagar Full Area, Teachers Colony, Raja Nagar, ECR one part (Vetuvangkan) and above surrounding areas.
Triplicane: Venkatachala Chetty Street, Big Street, Bharathi Salai, Alangatha Street, Pycrafts Road
Thoraipakkam: Balaji Nagar Main road, Raju Nagar 2 nd and 6 th street, Bharathiyar Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Rajiv Garden 1 st street SIRUSERI AREA Spicot, Siruseri, Ramaniyam flats, J.J Nagar of Padur, OM road of Padur EGATTUR AREA Kanathur Villagae, Muttukadu Village and above surrounding areas.
