scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

🔴 Chennai power disruption December 15, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
December 15, 2021 6:36:37 am
Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Tambaram: PERUMBAKKAM Dharmalinga Nagar, Vivekananda nagar, Pandian nagar, Sai ganesh nagar, Vallal pari nagar, Meenatchi nagar, Ambedkar street, Rajalakshmi nagar, Sivas avenue, Gandhi street RADHA NAGAR Viswanathan Street, Church Road, Radha Nagar Main road part, Panchayat market, Thandapani st KADAPPERI Part of RB Road, Velmurugan st, Vinoboji nagar, Maheswari nagar, Thirumalai nagar, Saraswathi nagar and above surroundings areas.

Perungudi: Kurinji nagar, Anna Nedunjchalai, CBI colony 1 st to 4 th main road, MGR Road, Karpaga Vinayagar koil Arch, Part of OMR and above surrounding areas.

More from Chennai

Ponneri: Panjetty, Natham, Athipedu, Thatchoor, Andarkuppam, Velammal Residency, Chennivakkam, Madhavaram, Krishnapuram, Vadakkupattu and above surrounding areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement