Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: PERUMBAKKAM Dharmalinga Nagar, Vivekananda nagar, Pandian nagar, Sai ganesh nagar, Vallal pari nagar, Meenatchi nagar, Ambedkar street, Rajalakshmi nagar, Sivas avenue, Gandhi street RADHA NAGAR Viswanathan Street, Church Road, Radha Nagar Main road part, Panchayat market, Thandapani st KADAPPERI Part of RB Road, Velmurugan st, Vinoboji nagar, Maheswari nagar, Thirumalai nagar, Saraswathi nagar and above surroundings areas.

Perungudi: Kurinji nagar, Anna Nedunjchalai, CBI colony 1 st to 4 th main road, MGR Road, Karpaga Vinayagar koil Arch, Part of OMR and above surrounding areas.

Ponneri: Panjetty, Natham, Athipedu, Thatchoor, Andarkuppam, Velammal Residency, Chennivakkam, Madhavaram, Krishnapuram, Vadakkupattu and above surrounding areas.