Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram Division: KOVILAMBAKKAM S.Kolathur main road, Sathiya nagar, Gandhi nagar, Water Company K.P.G nagar, Pillayar kovil st, Poniamman main road, Chinnappa nagar, Viduthalai nagar, Rajam nagar and above suurounding areas.