Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Updated: December 10, 2021 6:18:45 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Tondiarpet: Minjur Town, Theradi Street, BDO Office, R-R Palayam Ariyanvoyal, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Athipattu, Pallipuram, Karayanmedu and above surrounding areas.
Tambaram: Perumbakkam Main Road, Krishnaveni Nagar, Babu Nagar 3 rd Street, Vimala Nagar, Siivagami Nagar, Ishwarya Garden and above surrounding areas.
Poonamallee North: Kaduvetty, Veeraragavapuram, Avadi main road, Arunachalam nagar, Mettupalayam, Kannapalayam and Ayilcheri.
