Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: KRISHNA NAGAR Angeneyar Koil Street, Kalamegam Street, Agathiyar Street, Nalvar street, Mohan Street, Bharathwajar Street, Kambar street, Porur Street, Manimegalai Street, Chakkarawarthi Street, Karpagavinayagar Street KOVILAMBAKKAM Shoba, 200 ft Radial road, Krishna Nagar, Manimegalai Nagar, Kakithapuram PAMMAL Anna Salai, MGR road, Adam Street, Nagalkeni and above surrounding areas.

Sholinganalur: SEMMENCHERRY Magestic Residency, Part of OMR, Jawahar nagar, Ezhil muga nagar, Palathotta salai.

Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur and above surrounding areas.