Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Tambaram: GST road, Indira Gandhi road, Olymbiya tower, Mariamman Koil Street,Perumal Koil Street, Thiruchendur Nagar, Thiruthani Nagar, Pallava Garden, Perumal Nagar Part, 200 ft Thoraipakkam road, Azhagappa Nagar, ARG nagar.