Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Adyar/Kottivakkam: VGP 3 rd and 4 th main road, VGP 6 th Cross main road, Palavakkam kuppam (part) and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur/Periyar Nagar: Solai amman koil street, Veerasamy main street, Chetty street, Bharathy nagar, VOC nagar, Boopathy nagar, P.E koi street and above all surrounding areas.