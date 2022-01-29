scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

🔴 Chennai power disruption January 29, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 29, 2022 6:45:48 am
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Thousand Lights/Greams road: Aziz Mulk 1 st to 5 th Street, Thousand Lights, Begum sahib 1 st Street to 3 rd Street, Ramaswamy Street – ( one part) , Model School Road, Alagiri Nagar, Nungambakkam High Road and above surrounding areas.

Kolathur/ Pombuhar Nagar: Jayaram Nagar, Thenpalani Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar,Ashoka Avenue, G.K.M Colony 31 & 32 nd Street, G.K.M Colony 34-37 th ST., (Part), Poombuhar Nagar (Part), K.C. Garden 1 to 6 th St., Papermills Road (Part) RETTERI AREA Venus nagar, Kasthuri nagar 1-5 th street, Lakshimipuram area. TVK NAGAR AREA Vetri nagar (part), Varadharajan street, Kanniappan street, Ram nagar 3 rd main road (Part), SRP koil north (Part), GKM colony 33-43 (part), Kumaran nagar LAKSHMIPURAM AREA Teachers colony, Krishna nagar, Villivakkam road and above surrounding areas.

Porur: Porur Entire Area, Part of Kundrathur Road, Part of Karambakkam, Gerugambakkam Entire Area, Part of Mugalivakkam, Part of Kolappakkam MANGADU AREA Mangadu Town Panchayat full area, Ragunathapuram full area,
Kollumanivakkam full area, Bathirimedu, Srinivasa nagar, Nellithopu, Mahalakshmi nagar, Melma nagar and above
surrounding areas.

KK Nagar: Part of Ponnambalam salai, Part of Vembuliamman koil street, Ashok nagar, Choolaimedu, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Valasaravakkam , Alagirinagar and above surrounding areas.

