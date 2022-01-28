Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

KK Nagar: Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, Cholaimedu, Vadapalani, Chinmiyanagar, Valasaravakkam, Alagirinagar and above surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: GST road, Indira Gandhi road, Mariamman koil street, Chennai Silks A2B and above surrounding areas.

Ambattur/Thiruverkadu: Ponniamman nagar, Rajan kuppum, VGN Mahalakshimi nagar, Metro city, Agragaram IT cycle Vijayalakshmipuram, Venkatapuram, Cholapuram road, Ambattur Railway Station, Ambattur market, MTH road and above surrounding areas.