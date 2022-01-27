Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

KK Nagar: Ashok Nagar, Kodambakkam, Cholaimedu, Vadapalani, Chinmiyanagar, Valasaravakkam, Alwarthirunagar and above surrounding areas.

Egmore/Kilpauk: Branson Garden, Police Quarters, Telephone Exchange, Kellys lane, Thambusamy street, Dr. Muniappa road, Purasawakkam high road, Muthaiyal chetty street, Barackka road, Sivasankaran street, Semman pettai, Anna nagar, K.G road and above surrounding areas.

Redhills: Sivanthi Athithanar nagar, T.H Road, K.K nagar, Sakthi nagar, Varaprasad nagar.

Vyasarpadi: Manjampakkam, Industrial Garden, Parvathipuram, Samuvel nagar Extension, Jaya nagar, Dhanalakshmi nagar, Annai nagar and above surrounding areas.