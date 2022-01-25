Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Puthuthangal: Mullai Nagar TNHB, State Bank Colony, Mudichur Road, Old Tambaram, Patel Nagar, Sai nagar, Reddiyar Palayam, Bharathi Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Kurunji Nagar (Part) and above surrounding areas.

KK Nagar/Virugambakkam: KK Nagar, Ashok nagar, Kodambakkam, Rangarajapuram, Sainagar,Virugambakkam, Saligaramam and above surrounding areas,