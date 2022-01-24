Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

KK Nagar/ Ramaswamy Salai: KK Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Kodambkkam, Cholaimedu, Vadapalani, Alwarthirunagar, Virugambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Algirinagar, Part of KK Nagar (1 to 12 sec), Rajamanar Salai, Part of Nesapakkam, Kannigapuram, Vijayaragavapuram, 80 Feet Road (KK Nagar) and above surrounding areas.

Guindy: RAJBHAVAN AREA Vandikaran st 1 part, Periyar nagar 1 part, Nehru nagar 1 part

St. Thomas Mount: Mariyapuram, Kalaignar nagar, Ganapathy colony, Mangaliamman koil st KOLAPAKKAM AREA: Dharmarjapuram, Girugambakkam

Ramapuram: Kokila Garden, Valluvar Salai (part), Bazanai koil street, Nedesan nagar T.G NAGAR AREA: Part of Pazhavanthangal, B.V Nagar, PUZHUTHIYAVAKKAM AREA: Medavakkam main road, Dhroubhathy amman koil street

Alandur: Cement Road, Thiruvallurvar street and above surrounding areas.

Taramani/Kottivakkam: 3 rd link street, 2 nd main road, Part of 4 th link street, Nehru nagar.