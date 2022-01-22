Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 22, 2022
🔴 Chennai power disruption January 22, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 22, 2022 6:45:05 am
Chennai power cut, Chennai, Chennai power outrage todayParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Perambur / Papermills road: Papermills Road, Dimmasamy durga Street, Prakash Avenue, Gopal Reddy Colony 1 st ,2 nd ,3rd, East and West Main Road.

