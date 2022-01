Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Madambakkam: Shanthi Nagar, Velachery Main Road, Palaniyappa Nagar, Vembuliamman Kovil Street and above surrounding areas.

Guindy /Madipakkam: Sheela nagar, Annai Therasa nagar, Rajaji nagar, Kuberan nagar, LIC nagar, Lakshmi nagar, Periyar nagar MOOVARASAMPET Iyyappa nagar, Ganesh nagar, Gandhi nagar, K.G.K nagar, Raghava nagar, Vishal nagar, Arulmurugan nagar, Anna nagar, Ramamoorthy nagar, Madipakkam main road PUZHUTHIVAKKAM Venkatraman street, Bharath street, Raja street, Andavar street, EVR colony, Church street, Kalaimagal street, Hindu colony and above surrounding areas.

Redhills/ Southperumbudu: Kamarapalayam, Siruniyum, KVT, Kumaran nagar, Vijanallur, GNT Road Part, Giruthralapuram, Bhoodhur, Angadu, Marambedu, Kandigai, Kodipallam, Periyamullaivoyil and above surrounding areas.

Ambattur/Nolambur: Aishwarya nagar, Vanagaram main road, Kilayanampakkam, S&P foundation, SRR nagar and above surrounding areas.

Ponneri/Panjetty: Azlinjivakkam, Peravallar, Andarkuppam, Krihshapuram, Madhavaram, Kuthiraipalayam and above surrounding areas.

Vyasarpadi: V.S. Mani Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Andal Nagar, Part of MRH road, Samuvel nagar, Ranga Garden, Perumal nagar, Vinayagapuram and above surrounding areas.