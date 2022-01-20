Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Madambakkam: Shanthi nagar, Velachery main road, Palaniappa nagar, Queens park Appartments, Nagalingam nagar.

Avadi/Alamathy: Kilkondaiyur, Karlapakkam village, Thamaraipakkam village, Pondeswaram village, Vaniyan chathiram, Redhills road, Palpannai road, Vel tech. road and above surrounding areas.

Perambur /Paper Mills road: Papermills Road, MH Road, Venus, Perambur, Sembium, TVK Nagar, Rangasayee Street, School Road, Bharathi Street and above surrounding areas.