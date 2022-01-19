scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

🔴 Chennai power disruption January 19, Wednesday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
January 19, 2022 6:45:06 am
Chennai power cut, Chennai, Chennai NewsParts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm. (Reuters)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram/Madambakkam: Indhira nagar, Velechery main road, Bhuneswari nagar, Vembulliamman koil street, Santhana ammal nagar, Anna street.

Chetpet/Mahalingpuram: Tank Bund Road, Sterling Avenue, Pushpa nagar, Mahalingapuram main road, Sarojini street, Jayalakshimipuram 2, 3, 4 street, Saraswathi street, Ramanaickan street, Krishnamachari street and above surrounding areas.

