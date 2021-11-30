Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Poonamalle north area: Kaduvetty, Veeraragavapuram, Avadi main road, Arunachalam nagar, Mettupalayam, Kannapalayam and Ayilcheri.

Ponneri: ThervoyKandigai, Karadiputhur, G.R Kandigai, Kannankottai, Chinnapuliyur and Periyapuliyur.