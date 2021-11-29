Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Sembium: Kodungaiyur Complete Area, Sembium Complete Area, Muthamil Nagar Complete Area, Vyasarpadi Area, Periyar Nagar Area, Perambur High Road, T.V.K Nagar Area, B.B Road and Surrounding Area, Madhavaram Area and above all surrounding areas.