Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Updated: November 25, 2021 6:29:05 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.
The following areas in the city will be affected:
Sholinganallur: Devaraj nagar, Boopathy nagar, Anna street, Village high road, Part of OMR,
Okkiyam Thoraipakkam: Pillayar koil street, Gangai Amman koil street, State Bank Colony, Ellai Amman koil street, Part of ring road, Post office, MCN nagar extension, Part of OMR.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-