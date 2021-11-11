scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption November 11, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
November 11, 2021 6:33:45 am
Power is expected to be restored before 4 pm if the work is completed. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

Ponneri Durainallur: Kavarapettai, Panpakkam, Arani, Durainallur, Medur, Pulicat, Thirupalivanam, Avoor, Mangalam and above all surrounding areas.

