Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Old trunk road, Chruch road, Tannery street, Bazzar road, Meenakshi nagar, Nehru nagar PALLIKARANAI Assam Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji nagar, Seenivasa nagar, CTS, Doshi flats, Velachery main road and above all surrounding areas.