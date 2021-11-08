scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

Chennai power disruption November 8, Monday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
November 8, 2021 6:45:23 am
Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

Click here for more

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Old trunk road, Chruch road, Tannery street, Bazzar road, Meenakshi nagar, Nehru nagar PALLIKARANAI Assam Bhavan, Kamatchi Hospital, Mylai Balaji nagar, Seenivasa nagar, CTS, Doshi flats, Velachery main road and above all surrounding areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

Nov 08: Latest News