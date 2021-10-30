Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Tambaram: PALLIKARANAI Rajesh nagar, West anna nagar, Kolathur road, Parasuram nagar, Theradi street, Periyar nagar VARATHAPURAM Kailash nagar, Bajanai koil street, Nesamani nagar, Mettu street CHITLAPAKKAM Ramakrishnapuram, Avvaiyar street, Bharathiyar street, Chandran street, Easwari nagar, Annai nagar & Extn. Ramakrishna nagar, Sudha Avenue, Marutha Pandiyar street KOVILAMBAKKAM Thiruvin nagar, Boopathy nagar, Medavakkam main road, Kolathur main road, Sathiya nagar, KPG nagar, Pillaiyar koil st, Sathasivam main road, Ponniyamman koil st and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Chinna colony, PKM road, Ganesh street, Sivan koil area, Iyyappan nagar, Abirami nagar, PH road and above all surrounding areas.

Vysarpadi: Andal nagar, Annai Therasa, Lakshimi amman nagar, S.R nagar, Vijaya lakshmi nagar, Sakthi nagar, T.H road, Sidco nagar, Damodharan nagar, RR nagar, Vysarpadi Pudunagar, West avenue road and above all surrounding areas.