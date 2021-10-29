Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Tambaram: Bharathamatha street, Valmigi street, Erikkarai street, Thiruvalluvar street, LIC colony, Sundaram colony areas and above all surrounding areas.

Perungudi: Suburayan nagar, Pandiyan nagar, Mangalambigai nagar, Sakthi nagar, Venkateswara nagar, Senthil nagar, Maruthi nagar, Veeramani salai, Lakshman nagar, Balraj nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, MGR nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Valasaravakkam: Meenachiamman nagar, Kamarajar Nedunsalai, Periyar nagar, Udayam colony, Arcot road, Alwarthiru nagar annex, Gandhi road and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: Mettu street, South reddy street, Kaveri street, Munusamy street, Natesan nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Southperumbedu: Allimedu, Pallasurapedu, Mettu surappedu, Mattu colony, Vatikaranpalayam.

Perambur: Kodungaiyur, Muthamil nagar, Chandraprabhu colony, Moolaikadai, Erukkancherry, Thanikachalem nagar, Kakanji colony, Teachers colony, G.N.T Road, Sembium, Vysarpadi part, Periyar nagar part, Perambur High Road, P.P Road. Nelvoyal road, Madavaram Part, Udaiyaar Thottam. K.K.R nagar, Thiruvalluvar street and above all surrounding areas.