Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Perungudi: Arignar Anna nagar, Pandiyan nagar canal puram, Rajendra nagar, Siruseri village, Sabari flats, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Dr. Ambedkar purachi nagar, Govindasamy nagar, Annai Sandhiya nagar, Old Kamarajar nagar and above all surrounding areas.



Valasaravakkam: Thirunagar and Gandhi nagar, Kaikankuppam, BLN Prasad nagar, Nehru street, Kamarajar street and above all surrounding areas.



Ambattur: Thiruverkadu Pallikuppam, Pallavan nagar, Kamaraj nagar, Kauveri nagar, Thambusamy nagar, Vadanoombal Ayyapanthangal Mooventhar nagar, Balaji nagar, Moogambigai nagar, Raja garden, Part of thandalam and above all surrounding areas.



Tondaiarpet: Kumaran street, Bhavani nagar, Rajasekar nagar, Pada Salai, 200 feet Road Manali, Burma nagar, Ponneri High Road, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, MMDA Phase 1 & 2, Sathangadu, Andarkuppam Check Post and above all surrounding areas.