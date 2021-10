Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face power disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The following areas in the city will be affected:

Tambaram: PAMMAL Kamarajapuram, Thiruneermalai main road, Thendral nagar, Ganapathi street



Pallavaram: Thiruchendur nagar, Thiruthani nagar, Perumal nagar 3 & 4 main road, ARG nagar, Military Quarters, Hindstan petroleum, CHITLAPAKKAM Saravamangalam nagar, Duraisamy nagar, Ambedkar nagar, RR nagar, Haridasapuram main road, Jothi nagar, Kamaraj colony, Shunmuga nagar MADAMBAKKAM KK SALAI Rangarajapuram main road, Maharajapuram main road, Balaji street, GURUSAMI NAGAR Vengai vassal main road part, Velachery main road street part, Vembuliamman koil street part, Anandha nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Guindy: Rajbhavan colony, Velachery main road, Bharathi nagar, Nehru nagar, Periyar nagar, Dr. Ambedkar nagar, Indra Gandhi nagar 1 st to 6 th st, Anbil Dharmalingam street and above all surrounding areas.

Shollinganallur: THORAIPAKKAM Suburayan nagar, Pandiyan nagar, Mangalambigai nagar, Sakthi nagar SIRUSERI Siruseri village, Sabari flats and above all surrounding areas.



Valasaravakkam: Meenachiamman nagar, Kamarajar Nedunsalai, Periyar nagar, Udayam colony, Arcot road, Alwarthiru nagar annex, Gandhi road and above all surrounding areas.



Sothuperumbudu: Geruthalpuram, Poothur, Marranmadu, Kodipallam, Arumandai and above all surrounding areas.



Thiruvottiyur: Jothi nagar, Kalaignar nagar, Manali Express road, Bharath nagar, Ramakrishna nagar, TNSCB Quarters, AIR nagar and above all surrounding areas.