Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 5 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Poonamalle: Poonamallee municipality entire, Seneerkuppam entire, Karayanchavadi entire, Chinna Mangadu,Kumananchavadi entire, Malyambakkam sakthi nagar, Pari garden, Anbu nagar, KK nagar, Rahmath nagar, Vasantha puri, Jeeva nagar, Kamaraj nagar.

Nungambakkam: Thirumurthy nagar 1 st street.

Villivakkam: Sidco 1 st block to 10 block, Nehru nagar, Ammankuttai, Balaramapuram, Ramakrishnapuram, Thirunagar entire area, Venugopal street, Sivan koil entire area, North high court colony, Reddy st, Red-hills road entire areas and above surrounding areas.

Thiruvanmayur: Marutheeswarar Temple, West Tank st, Part of North Mada st.

Egmore: Tank bund road 1 st , 2 nd and main st, Nehru jothi nagar, Krishnadoss road, Thikaakulam, Strahans road, Cooks road, Old vahaima nagar, Chinna babu othavadai st, Priyadharshini Quarters, CR Garden, Arunachalam st, Padavattamman koil st, Thideer nagar, Venkatarathinam st, Chellappa st, Valluvan st, Subrayan main road, Barakka road, Chinna babu st, Bashyam reddy 1 st , 2 nd st, Part of New France Road and above surrounding areas.

Tambaram: Victoria form, Rakesh Sharma nagar, Kuruji nagar, Annai sathiya nagar, Duraisamynagar, Ambedkar nagar, RR nagar and above surrounding areas.

Iyyappanthangal: Part of Iyyappanthangal, Dhanalakshmi nagar, VGN nagar, Padmavathi nagar, Mount Poonamallee road, Kattupakkam, KK nagar, Jasmin court, DRR nagar, Krishna nagar, Maruthi nagar, Rajesh Garden, Ayyappa nagar, Sree nagar, Jothi nagar and above surrounding areas.

Redhills: Azhinjivakkam, Selva vinayaga nagar, Vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosappur full area, Gomathy Amman nagar.

Mellur: Minjur town, Seemapuram, Pudhupedu, Nandhiambakkam, Melur, Pattamandhiri, Vallur, Athipattu, Pallipuaram and above surrounding areas.

Velachery: Ravi st, Jayanthi st, Amuthu st and above surrounding areas.