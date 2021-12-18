Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Power is expected to be restored before 2 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 2 pm, with supply expected to resume before 2 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: RADHA NAGAR Purusothaman Nagar Main Road, NGO Colony main road, Hasthinapuram main road, Bajana kovil street, Maruthi Nagar, Nehru Street, Katteri amman Nagar KADAPPERI Kulakkarai Street Lakshimpuram, Rajiv Ghandhi street, Oddapalayam, Samundeswari nagar, Sripuram, Sivasankaran street KRISHNA NAGAR Periyalwar street, Thirumazhisai street, Thiruppanar street KOVILAMBAKKAM Vadival Nagar, Gopal Nagar, Elumalai Salai, Ponniamman Kovil St, Indira Nagar, Arul Murugan nandavanam Nagar and above surrounding areas.

Thoraipakkam: SAI NAGAR – Entire sai nagar 1 to 13 th cross street, Selvakumar Avenue, Arumugam Avenue, Bethal Nagar PTC COLONY Subramaniyan street, Chandrasekar nagar, Kannadasan nagar and above surrounding areas.

Pallavaram: Military Quarters, TaJ Flight Kitchen, BPCL, L&T and Hindustan Petroleum.

Madhavaram: GNT Road partially, Siva Ganapathy Nagar Jawaharlal Nehru Road 200Ft Partially (Towaras from Kolathur Signal to Madavaram Circle) and above surrounding areas.