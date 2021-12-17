scorecardresearch
Friday, December 17, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

🔴 Chennai power disruption September 23, Thursday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
December 17, 2021 6:48:26 am
chennai power cut, chennai news, chennai power outrage todayPower is expected to be restored before 4 pm if the work is completed.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Tambaram: PALLAVARAM Tanery Street, Gribith street, 1 st to 4 th street and main road, Somasundaram 1 st and 2 nd street, Munaiver avenue PERUMBAKKAM Nookampalyam Main Road, Gokul Nagar, Ramaihya Nagar, Sekharan Nagar, Radha enclave.

