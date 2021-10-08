Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Sholinganallur: Ezhil nagar entire area, Kannagi nagar (one part), VPG Avenue, Pillaiyar koil st, NGK Avenue, Secretariat colony, Mahatma Gandhi nagar, Karpaga vinayagar nagar, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Ramalinga nagar, Injambakkam and above all surrounding areas.

News from the state | Follow live updates

Injambakkam: TNHB flats sholinganallur, School road.

Guindy: M.K.N Road, Alandur main road, Railway station Road, GST road, Madurai street, Erikarai and Adambakkam area, Velachery road, Officer colony, NGO colony, SBI colony and above all surrounding areas.

Annasalai: Annasalai, From Tamil Hindu office subway near to Spencer signal full areas. G.P road, Woods road, Club House road and above all surrounding areas.

Ambattur: TNHB 608 flat, Ayapakkam main road, TNHB 336 flat, TG Anna nagar, Kuppam (Athipet), Ambattur vanagaram road, Aishwarya nagar, Galaxy road, Kilayanampakkam, Nolambur TNHB, SRR nagar and above all surrounding areas.

Redhills : Padiyanallur, PT Moorthy nagar, Attanthangal, Part of Solaiyamman nagar.

Perambur: Moorthy Raja street, Rangamanar street, Thanthondriamman koil st, Bessett Road, Thulukanathamman koil, Rajaputhirar street and above all surrounding areas.

Manali: Kamaraj Salai, Padasalai, Chinasekkadu, Rajasekar nagar, Thriuvalluvar street, Devaraj street and above all surrounding areas.