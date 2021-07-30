Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

July 30, 2021 7:15:53 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Porur: Kovoor, Periyapanicheri, Baraniputur, Thandalam, Manancheri, South Malayambakkam, Babu Garden, Akash Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Metha Nagar, Ondi Colony and Parts of Kundrathur
Nungambakkam: PF Quarters Thirumurthy Nagar 1st Street and Thirumurthy Nagar 5th Street
Manali: Manali New Town, MMDA Phase – I & II, Ponniamman Nagar, KGL Nagar, Echankuli, MRB Nagar and Nehru Nagar
Velachery: Jaganathapuram, Rajalakshmi Nagar 1st to 7th Streets, Parts of Bypass Road and surrounding areas
Tambaram: Umayalpuram, Earikari Street, Nagammal Avenue, Astalakshmi Avenue, Periyar Nagar, Rajesh Nagar, Thuraipakkam Road, Jerusalem College, IIT Colony, SBI Colony, NSR Road, Kumarankundram area and surrounding areas
