Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

July 29, 2021 7:00:12 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 5 pm, with supply expected to resume before 5 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Kovoor: Kovoor, Periyapanicheri, Baraniputur, Thandalam, Manancheri, South Malayambakkam, Babu Garden, Akash Nagar, Manikandan Nagar, Metha Nagar, Ondi Colony and Parts of Kundrathur
Velachery West: Kamarajapuram, Ganapathi Nagar, Radha Mohan Street, Gandhi Kumaran Street and Kannaki Street
Adyar: 8th and 9th Cross Street of Dhandeeswaram and Dhandeeswaram 3rd Main Road
Mylapore: Thirumurthy Nagar Main Road and Thirumurthy Nagar 2nd Street and 4th Street
Manali: Parthasarathy Street, Avarai Kollimedu, Cheyalam Street, Periyasekkadu, Perumal Koil Street and Pachaiyappan Garden
KK Nagar: Postak Colony, 15th Sector, Anna Kudiiruppu. KK Nagar, Munusamy, Moogambigai Street, Puliur 2nd Main Road of Kodambakkam, Avvai Nagar of Choolaimedu, Govindaraj Street, Pandian Avenue of Choolaimedu, Suresh Nagar, AVM Colony, Balaji Nagar and surrounding areas
