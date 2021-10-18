Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Perungudi: Sundeep Road 1 st & 2 nd Street (Full), Singaravelar salai 1 st & 2 nd main road (Full), Chinna Neelangarai kuppam, Suganya road, ECR one part & Neelangarai section area and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Ambedkar nagar, Maduraisamy madam main street, Vasudevan street, Ellaiamman koil st, State Bank college and above all surrounding areas.