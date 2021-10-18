scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, October 18, 2021
MUST READ

Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption October 18, Monday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
October 18, 2021 7:00:19 am
Earlier this week, the power ministry had stated that the capacity of units under outage due to low coal stocks reduced from 11 GW on October 12 to 5 GW on October 14. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Perungudi: Sundeep Road 1 st & 2 nd Street (Full), Singaravelar salai 1 st & 2 nd main road (Full), Chinna Neelangarai kuppam, Suganya road, ECR one part & Neelangarai section area and above all surrounding areas.

Click here for more

Perambur: Ambedkar nagar, Maduraisamy madam main street, Vasudevan street, Ellaiamman koil st, State Bank college and above all surrounding areas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 18: Latest News

Advertisement