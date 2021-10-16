Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Updated: October 16, 2021 7:15:58 am
The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.
Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.
As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:
Porur Chembarambakkam area: Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Nazatathpet.
Siruseri: Sipcot, Pudupakkam, Arihant apartment, Vaniyamchavadi, JJ nagar, Muthama nagar, Anand Engineering college and above all surrounding areas.
Perambur: Ambedkar nagar, Maduraisamy madam main street, Vasudevan street, Ellaiamman koil st, State Bank college, Chinnaiah new colony 1 to 4 street and Cross street, Vadivelu street, Govindasamy street and above all surrounding areas.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
