Saturday, October 16, 2021
Chennai power cut today: These parts of city to face electricity disruption

Chennai power disruption October 16, Saturday: Parts of Chennai will face a power cut from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work today.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: October 16, 2021 7:15:58 am
Power is expected to return by 4pm if the work is completed. (File)

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has announced that power will be suspended in parts of Chennai today for carrying out maintenance work in the city.

Parts of Chennai will face a power shutdown from 9 am to 4 pm, with supply expected to resume before 4 pm if the work is completed.

As per a press release given by the company, the following neighbourhoods in Chennai will be affected:

Porur Chembarambakkam area: Varatharajapuram, Bangalore Trunk Road, Part of Chembarambakkam, Part of Thirumazhisai, Nazatathpet.

Siruseri: Sipcot, Pudupakkam, Arihant apartment, Vaniyamchavadi, JJ nagar, Muthama nagar, Anand Engineering college and above all surrounding areas.

Perambur: Ambedkar nagar, Maduraisamy madam main street, Vasudevan street, Ellaiamman koil st, State Bank college, Chinnaiah new colony 1 to 4 street and Cross street, Vadivelu street, Govindasamy street and above all surrounding areas.

